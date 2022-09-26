Kevin McCarthy Will Make Sure Your Kids Don't Buy Fentanyl Candy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 16:23 Hits: 5

Minority leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Mark Levin's Fox show on Sunday evening to recite and repeat his ridiculous "four-point plan to save America", which I dub the 'Boogeyman stratagem.'

Quevin wants voters to be so afraid they forget who is voting against their interests.

It seemed like McCarthy was reading off his right-wing talking points off a teleprompter throughout his entire interview, which made him sound robotic.

McCarthy's big "Commitment to America plan" is made up of four simple, yes simple, promises in the form of memes. There is no substance, yet the GOP "plan" will somehow reverse inflation overnight, save your children, stop immigration, and win the war on drugs.

It might be the lamest agenda a political party in this country has put forth in modern history.

Outside of fear-mongering every citizen of this country, one of the most laughable aspects of their plan is to make believe the Republican Party, Trump's Republican Party, will hold government accountable.

You might remember when Republicans and Trump tried to overthrow a free and fair election in 2020, but that wasn't worth McCarthy's time at all.

Levin nodded his head and claimed it was a solid agenda.

McCarthy's plan is so intellectually bankrupt that all he could do was repeat the same four things over and over again in the lengthy interview.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/kevin-mccarthy-will-make-sure-your-kids