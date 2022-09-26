Aw! Doug Mastriano's 'Big' Rally Draws Only 60 People

Articles

Monday, 26 September 2022

Things are going horribly with Trump-backed candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano after he touted a "big" turnout would happen for his rally in Harrisburg. Instead of a big rally, an itty bitty crowd of 60 people showed up for the hard-right-wing candidate. Sixty.

The New York Times reports:

[Mastriano] is being heavily outspent by his Democratic rival, has had no television ads on the air since May, has chosen not to interact with the state’s news media in ways that would push his agenda, and trails by double digits in reputable public polling and most private surveys There’s no sign of cavalry coming to his aid, either: The Republican Governors Association, which is helping the party’s nominees in Arizona, Michigan and six other states, has no current plans to assist Mr. Mastriano, according to people with knowledge of its deliberations.

The outlet notes that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the RGA's co-chairman, suggested earlier this year that Mastriano might be a "lost cause" that isn't worthy of funding.

“We don’t fund lost causes and we don’t fund landslides,” he said. “You have to show us something; you have to demonstrate that you can move numbers and you can raise resources.”

Via the Daily Kos:

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/embarrassing-trump-backed-mastrianos-rally