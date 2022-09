Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 14:14 Hits: 2

The balance in Russian-Indian relations is shifting decidedly toward New Delhi. Russia's break with the West and ever closer ties with China as a result of the war against Ukraine will make sustaining its partnership with India more challenging.

