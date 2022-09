Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 21:15 Hits: 2

We've heard examples of how Republicans have wielded disproportionate power compared to their share of the vote. But what about the Democrats?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/25/1125024791/how-the-use-of-minority-rule-is-not-limited-to-any-one-political-party