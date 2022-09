Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 21:15 Hits: 0

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with history professor Jonathan Gienapp about the development of the country's charter of government.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/25/1125024743/the-constitution-was-built-to-allow-for-the-few-to-hold-so-much-power