Tens Of People Showed Up For Pro-Trump Rally For Jan. 6 Defendants

Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022

According to reports, dozens of people showed up instead of thousands of Trump supporters rallying for the January 6 "Truth" demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Pillow salesman Mike Lindell was the most notable speaker lined up for the pity party.

According to Forbes, the event was promoted on sites like Gateway Pundit describing the rally as the "biggest to date," but that's not what happened. Roughly half as many counterprotesters were in attendance as protesters. And the police appeared to outnumber everyone.

This is rather sad.

I’m currently covering the Jan 6th “Truth Rally” near the Capitol — where a small group of attendees has gathered ahead of a 1 p.m. start. pic.twitter.com/aqdprm1Hpb — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 24, 2022 read more

