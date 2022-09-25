Stefanik Promises Details On GOP Agenda Yet Offers None

Articles

On Fox News Sunday, Rep. Elise Stefanik claimed their Commitment to America plan indeed has plenty of details on how they will fix America's problems -- yet didn't offer up any.

Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream began by reading a New York Magazine opinion on the GOP's Commitment to America. asking why they had no details in their big plans.

"The document had lots of bells and whistles and factoids about the hellish reign of Joe Biden, what it doesn't have is a whole lot of specificity," Bream said. "You heard that from the President and Democrats who say, 'There are a lot of slogans, yes everybody wants a safe country, they want good education and crimes to go down. But, it's the details of how you do that is what matters.' So why not more details in this plan?"

"There are ample details," Stefanik countered. "Number one, the focus on economic issues is we need to reign in inflation. We start by doing that by reigning in the trillions of dollars of spending that we have seen under Joe Biden and unify democrat far left government."

No detail. She didn't even mention the GOP plan to end Social Security and Medicare if they get the chance.

(I have to ask, What is a unify democrat far left government? More word salad.)

