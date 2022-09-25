Mark Finchem Says He 'Crushed' Debate Despite Being 'Owned' For 2020 Lies

Articles

Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem (R) said he "crushed it" at a recent debate even though his claims about election fraud were challenged.

During an interview over the weekend, conservative podcast host Steve Bannon told Finchem that media reports "say you lost this debate" because he failed to explain why his midterm win was not fraudulent while claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

According to The Arizona Republic, Democrat Adrian Fontes was able to "own" Finchem within the first 30 minutes of the event.

"Quite frankly, the feedback that I'm getting from everyone is that we crushed it!" Finchem exclaimed. "We challenged Adrian Fontes on his record. We challenged him on his behaviors."

"That's what they're wigging out about and they're trying to spin this that somehow it was a loss?" he added. "We crushed it!"

