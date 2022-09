Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 11:54 Hits: 4

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Harvard disinformation expert Joan Donovan about memes and how they've come to play, at times, a dangerous role in today's divisive political climate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/25/1124974181/how-memes-can-radicalize-you