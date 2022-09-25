The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ginni Thomas Also Put The Touch On Third Wisconsin Lawmaker

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Ginni Thomas Also Put The Touch On Third Wisconsin Lawmaker

At the beginning of this month, the news broke that Ginni Thomas, election fraudster extraordinaire, had reached out to two Wisconsin state lawmakers, State Senator Kathy Bernier and State Representative Gary Tauchen, in an effort to get them to go along with her scheme to overturn the 2020 elections.

A new report shows that Thomas had reached out to at least a third Wisconsin lawmaker, State Senator Andre Jacque, using the same form email that she sent to other lawmakers. Of course, Jacque failed to respond to numerous efforts to contact him.

This third email was found by Documented, a government watchdog group. Their deputy executive director had thoughts on his agency's discovery:

Brendan Fischer, Documented’s deputy executive director, says the email is more proof that Thomas was seeking to stop the peaceful transition of power in 2020.

“This latest email shows that Ginni Thomas’s efforts to overturn Biden’s win stretched across multiple states, and involved pressure campaigns aimed at numerous state lawmakers,” he says. “There is no longer any doubt that the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice sought to block the democratic transition of power, but we still don’t know the full extent of those efforts. Perhaps the Jan. 6 committee can find out.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/ginni-thomas-had-put-touch-third-wisconsin

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version