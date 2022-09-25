Ginni Thomas Also Put The Touch On Third Wisconsin Lawmaker

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 14:00 Hits: 1

At the beginning of this month, the news broke that Ginni Thomas, election fraudster extraordinaire, had reached out to two Wisconsin state lawmakers, State Senator Kathy Bernier and State Representative Gary Tauchen, in an effort to get them to go along with her scheme to overturn the 2020 elections.

A new report shows that Thomas had reached out to at least a third Wisconsin lawmaker, State Senator Andre Jacque, using the same form email that she sent to other lawmakers. Of course, Jacque failed to respond to numerous efforts to contact him.

This third email was found by Documented, a government watchdog group. Their deputy executive director had thoughts on his agency's discovery:

Brendan Fischer, Documented’s deputy executive director, says the email is more proof that Thomas was seeking to stop the peaceful transition of power in 2020. “This latest email shows that Ginni Thomas’s efforts to overturn Biden’s win stretched across multiple states, and involved pressure campaigns aimed at numerous state lawmakers,” he says. “There is no longer any doubt that the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice sought to block the democratic transition of power, but we still don’t know the full extent of those efforts. Perhaps the Jan. 6 committee can find out.” read more

