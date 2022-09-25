GOP Crowd-Sources Supporters For Where To ‘Ship’ Migrants Next

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022

If you didn't know that cruelty is the Republican party's raison d être, get a load of the newest plan they hatched. And it doesn't seem particularly Christian to continue using migrants as human cargo to score political points. Florida Sen. Rick Scott promotes Ron DeSantis' migrant human trafficking project in a new fundraising pitch. Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The email asks its lint-licking fire-breathing supporters where they want Republican governors to "ship" migrants next. They give the options of Barack Obama's house, the White House, San Francisco, or "other." Unsurprisingly, in the email, they refer to the migrants as "Illegal immigrants" even though it's perfectly legal to apply for asylum to escape from horrific conditions.

New email from the National Republican Senatorial Committee asks supporters where they want Republican governors to “ship” migrants next. pic.twitter.com/E0Ly5Rubl1 — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 23, 2022

Scott is proudly climbing aboard the DeSantis bandwagon. Who would think this is a good idea?

