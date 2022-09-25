The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

GOP Crowd-Sources Supporters For Where To ‘Ship’ Migrants Next

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

GOP Crowd-Sources Supporters For Where To ‘Ship’ Migrants Next

If you didn't know that cruelty is the Republican party's raison d être, get a load of the newest plan they hatched. And it doesn't seem particularly Christian to continue using migrants as human cargo to score political points. Florida Sen. Rick Scott promotes Ron DeSantis' migrant human trafficking project in a new fundraising pitch. Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The email asks its lint-licking fire-breathing supporters where they want Republican governors to "ship" migrants next. They give the options of Barack Obama's house, the White House, San Francisco, or "other." Unsurprisingly, in the email, they refer to the migrants as "Illegal immigrants" even though it's perfectly legal to apply for asylum to escape from horrific conditions.

Scott is proudly climbing aboard the DeSantis bandwagon. Who would think this is a good idea?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/gop-crowd-sources-supporters-where-ship

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version