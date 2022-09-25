John Barrasso Scolded For Playing Dumb On Trump Classified Documents

Articles

Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022

ABC host George Stephanopoulos scolded Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) after he pretended not to know whether presidents could declassify documents with their minds.

"Even his lawyers have provided no evidence that he declassified the documents," Stephanopoulos told Barrasso in reference to government documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"Trump said this week that as president, he could declassify documents by thinking about it," the host added. "Do you agree with that?"

"I've not heard that one before," Barrasso replied. "I don't know anything about the rules for when a president declassifies documents and information. What I do know is what I'd like to see from a Senate standpoint, is I'd like to see the Department of Justice come to us and show us in a classified setting what the information is, what they've done. I thought the raid at the former president's home — I've never seen anything like that."

"Senator!" Stephanopoulos exclaimed.

"It's become political," Barrasso continued. "So I want to get a briefing so that we can then be informed to see what actually happened here."

"That was a rhetorical question," the ABC host shot back. "You know that a president can't declassify documents by thinking about it. Why can't you say so?"

Barrasso paused for a moment and then replied.

