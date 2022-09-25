Mastriano Throws Support Behind Man Who Assaulted Elderly Clinic Escort

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 15:23 Hits: 4

Mark Houck of Pennsylvania has been charged with allegedly assaulting an elderly Planned Parenthood volunteer. The man he (allegedly!) assaulted twice is 72 years old.

The elderly escort was helping two patients exit the clinic when Houck forcefully shoved him to the ground, according to WHTM.

Houck then allegedly confronted the man again, shoving him to the ground in front of the Planned Parenthood center, causing injuries requiring medical attention.

Via WHTM:

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Friday that Mark Houck of Kintnersville was charged by Indictment with a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The law makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care.

Houck is facing a maximum possible sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to $350,000 in fines.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, expressed outrage in a statement in support of Houck and blasted the FBI and President Joe Biden.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/mastriano-throws-support-behind-man-who