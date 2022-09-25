Mike Lee Cries 'Overreach' After Arrest Of Anti-abortion Activist For Assault

Articles

Sunday, 25 September 2022

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) argued on Sunday that the Department of Justice went too far when it arrested a Catholic man in front of his seven children for assaulting an elderly abortion activist twice.

In a press release last week, the Department of Justice revealed that it had arrested Mark Houck, 48, for "violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care."

Houck was accused of twice assaulting a 72-year-old volunteer clinic escort.

"In the last few days, we've seen some pretty glaring examples of what appear to be instances of overreach," Lee told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "You've got a Catholic father of seven who formed a group designed to encourage young men to be faithful to their commitments arrested in front of his seven children just recently."

"Wow," Bartiromo replied.

"You've got all these instances of overreach and it's concerning to us all," Lee concluded. "These are all things we ought to be looking into."

