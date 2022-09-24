The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A Russian Mom Explains Her Support For Putin's War

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

A Russian Mom Explains Her Support For Putin's War

The BBC's Russian editor Steve Rosenberg asked some Russians today why they were attending a pro-war rally in Moscow. Many of them were reluctant to answer. Not Vera though. She was very forthcoming. “I’d be much happier if my son got wounded fighting in Ukraine than die of alcoholism here,” said Vera. Who knows, perhaps she longs for a new Lada.

In Russia, the life expectancy for men is only 66 years of age.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/russian-mom-explains-her-support-putins

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version