A Russian Mom Explains Her Support For Putin's War

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 September 2022 18:19 Hits: 2

The BBC's Russian editor Steve Rosenberg asked some Russians today why they were attending a pro-war rally in Moscow. Many of them were reluctant to answer. Not Vera though. She was very forthcoming. “I’d be much happier if my son got wounded fighting in Ukraine than die of alcoholism here,” said Vera. Who knows, perhaps she longs for a new Lada.

In Russia, the life expectancy for men is only 66 years of age.

Mobilisation is worrying many Russians. But not Vera: “I’d be much happier if my son got wounded fighting in Ukraine than die of alcoholism here,” she tells me. Our latest report from Moscow as the draft continues. Producer @BBCWillVernon Cameras @AntonChicherov@LizaVereykinapic.twitter.com/f3zoVADJNq — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) September 23, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/russian-mom-explains-her-support-putins