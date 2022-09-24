Trump-Endorsed Election Denier Admits DOJ, J6 Committee Interviews In Debate

Articles

Saturday, 24 September 2022

Mark Finchem is running for secretary of state in Arizona. He’s been open about being at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and vocal that the 2020 election was rigged and former President Donald Trump’s seat was stolen by Joe Biden. What he hasn’t said, at least in public, is that he’s been interviewed as a witness by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the House panel investigating the insurrection. He let that tidbit slip in a debate against his Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, on Thursday. Oops.

"I was interviewed by the DOJ and the J-6 commission as a witness," Finchem said. "So for him to assert that I was part of a criminal uprising is absurd. And frankly, it is a lie." After the debate, the four-term, far-right lawmaker told reporters the interview took place “a couple of months ago,” ABC News reports.

AZ Central reports that until last night’s debate, it was only publicly known that Finchem was subpoenaed by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. That the DOJ is involved with his case is new information.

