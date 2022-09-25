MP Explains How Trickle-Down Is Like 'Watering A Garden...Selectively'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 01:30 Hits: 2

Comedian Rosie Holt continues to put out these little gems on Twitter, much to the consternation of sanctimonious politicians in the UK, especially those of the Conservative persuasion.

Source: FunnyWomen.com



Rosie Holt is an actor, comedian and satirist. She is best known for her popular satirical videos on Twitter with over 6.5 million views of her playing an MP skewering the political landscape. She is a winner of the Chortle Social Media Award 2022 and a nominee of the BPG Emerging Creators Award 2022. The Times named her online work in its ’10 Best Political Comedies’ and her recent Edinburgh show ‘Rosie Holt: The Woman’s Hour’ sold out its entire run before the start of the fringe.