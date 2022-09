Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

I’m headed out of Tulsa to Luchenbach and although the urge to post Waylon is strong, I visited the newly opened Bob Dylan Center yesterday so I figured I’d post Bob instead. This clip was playing on the big screen and it’s been in my head ever since. I highly recommend a visit if you happen through Tulsa.

