Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 September 2022 11:56 Hits: 4

After 42 years, Hope Medical Group for Women will close because Louisiana has banned almost all abortions. The clinic director and some staff may move to a state where abortion is legal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/24/1124915538/after-42-years-providing-abortion-access-in-rural-louisiana-a-clinic-closes-its-