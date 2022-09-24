Revealed: White House Switchboard Connected A Call To A Rioter On Jan 6

Articles

The hits just keep on coming in. It was revealed on 60 Minutes by the former senior technical adviser for the January 6 Committee and former GOP Virginia lawmaker Denver Riggleman that the White House switchboard connected a call to a rioter while the Capitol was under siege on January 6. Seems kind of big, no?

He sat down with correspondent Bill Whitaker for interviews ahead of the Tuesday release of his new book, "The Breach."

Riggleman was in charge of analyzing the call records, texts and online activities of hundreds of people suspected of playing a role in the attack on the Capitol. He kept the book under wraps from the Jan. 6 committee while he was writing it. The House panel has just one more hearing scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 28. "I've left some things out because the committee is still doing their investigation on some of these things, right? But I wanted the American people to see that we can build facts as a narrative as effective as building narrative out of fantasy," Riggleman told Whitaker.

According to Riggleman, the White House switchboard connected a call to a rioter while the Capitol was under siege on January 6, 2021.

