Meet The January 6 Committee's Twitter Witness

This summer, her recorded voice was modulated so her identity could be hidden when her testimony before the Jan. 6 committee—about the massive red flags she saw waving on Twitter on the eve of the insurrection—finally went public.

On Friday, select committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, revealed who “she” is: former Twitter employee Anika Navaroli.

Navaroli came forward to offer the committee her intimate insights into the disturbing messages and trends she saw on Twitter that echoed both former President Donald Trump’s calls to overturn the election on Jan. 6 as well the calls for violence and retribution flowing from extremist groups and other ugly corners of the internet.

Listen to an excerpt from Anika’s courageous testimony: https://t.co/IHEKIPYqjL — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 22, 2022

During a public hearing this July, the nation heard Navaroli’s testimony for the first time. Her voice was modified but the intensity of her convictions about what she witnessed shone through.

