'Fat Leonard' Apprehended In Venezuela After Weeks On The Run

Details
Category: World Politics
A few weeks ago we brought you this story of Leonard Francis, aka "Fat Leonard" who just ahead of sentencing for crimes he plead guilty to in 2015 was finally about to reap his just rewards and go to prison. He had been in house arrest for years. Well, Leonard called the movers, cut off his ankle bracelet and flew the coop, eventually making it to Venezuela, on his way to Mother Russia, apparently. Alerted by Interpol, Francis was picked up by Venezuelan authorities.

With these latest crimes, it's a safe bet that Leonard Francis will spend the rest of his life in a U.S. federal prison.

Source: NBC News

A military contractor known as “Fat Leonard," who cut off his ankle bracelet and fled after he pleaded guilty in a major Navy corruption scandal, was apprehended in Venezuela, authorities said Wednesday.

Leonard Glenn Francis, who was on house arrest in San Diego and weeks away from sentencing, removed his GPS tracker Sept. 4, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Francis had pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing Navy officials in a $35 million scandal.

Francis was captured by Venezuelan authorities, who had been made aware that he was on the run by Interpol, as he was trying to board a plane bound for another country, a marshals spokesperson said.

read more

