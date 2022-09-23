House GOP Says 'Social Security And Medicare Cuts' Out Loud

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 20:21 Hits: 4

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled parts of a policy agenda that indicates the party would push for cuts to Social Security and Medicare if it retakes the majority in November.

A one-page summary of the agenda that House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), are expected to formally introduce Friday includes a highly misleading line that expresses the GOP's commitment to "save and strengthen Social Security and Medicare."

Republicans frequently shroud their push for Social Security benefit cuts—and even full-scale privatization—in rhetoric aimed at convincing the public that the GOP is actually trying to rescue the beloved program from a dire financial crisis that analysts and advocates say doesn't exist.

"Republicans want to protect Social Security for current beneficiaries and future generations—and if possible save Social Security once and for all," Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) declared in July.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/house-gop-says-social-security-and