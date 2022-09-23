Trump Is 'Done,' Says Presidential Historian

Articles

A history professor who has predicted every presidential election correctly since 1984 said that he believes former President Donald Trump is "done" in politics and may not escape jail time after he was sued in New York for alleged real estate fraud.

American University history professor Allan Lichtman told The Irish Times that Trump cannot win another election because of his legal burdens.

“He's done,” Lichtman said. “He’s got too many burdens, too much baggage to be able to run again even presuming he escapes jail, he escapes bankruptcy. I’m not sure he’s going to escape jail.”

Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe said that the lawsuit has sent the Trump Organization into a meltdown because it seeks to bar many members of his family from running a business in New York.

Tribe said the lawsuit "involves things of particular significance to Trump and his family and his organization, namely their ability to defraud the public, to defraud banks, to defraud insurance companies, and to continue to subsist through corruption."

