Georgia On My Mind

Saturday, 24 September 2022

Trae Crowder, aka the Liberal Redneck, lays it all out on how the State of Georgia is at a precipice of doing something great or proving themselves to be irrevocably a backwater embarrassment to the country. I really liked the story about how Stacey Abrams sent the right into chasing their own tails over when is it actually a heartbeat. BTW, a friend of mine who is also a nurse points out that heart cells can beat in a petri dish, but in no way could it be called a viable fetus.

Open threat below...

