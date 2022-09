Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 08:59 Hits: 5

The shooting at Robb Elementary School has motivated many parents whose children were killed to become politically active. They're running for office and advocating for stricter gun laws.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/23/1124662825/after-the-uvalde-shooting-some-parents-feel-called-to-politics