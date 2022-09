Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

Voting for the midterms has started in some states. With more people voting early and mailing in ballots, elections are increasingly less about Election Day and more about what happens weeks earlier.

(Image credit: Jim Mone/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/23/1124517014/election-day-early-voting-vote-by-mail