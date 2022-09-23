Ali Alexander Threatens Not To Vote Because GOP Hasn’t ‘Courted’ Him

Articles

Friday, 23 September 2022

“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander said a “strategic loss” in the midterms might be better than a win by a GOP that isn’t far-right enough.

Right Wing Watch caught Alexander whining that his vote and his movement’s vote has “not really been courted, as a demographic.” Given 2022 candidates like Doug Mastriano and Kari Lake, you have to wonder how much further to the right Alexander wants the candidates to go.

I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that what he really wants is money and maybe some kind of position in a campaign.

Ultimately, this sounds like another grift from this convicted felon. He didn’t actually say he won’t be voting, he merely threatened it. “I’m increasingly of the belief that I personally will not be voting this midterm election,” Ali said. “I’m doing a lot of soul searching on that.”

I’m not sure Alexander has a soul or that he would ever have enough conscience to search it. I am sure he does not comprehend – or else lied about - the most basic aspects of U.S. democracy. He claimed, “If your vote was assumed for consecutive elections, that is, by definition, disenfranchisement.” He also said, “If we live in a republic, my vote does need to be courted. That’s, like, full stop.”

