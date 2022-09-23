Hundreds Turn Out For Dying Boy's Last Halloween Wish

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 12:44 Hits: 3

The community of Hamilton, Ontario came together to make a final "Spooktacular" Halloween for a five-year-old dying of brain cancer. Via the Washington Post:

It was the most harrowing news they could have imagined, until two weeks ago, when the Hurdakises were told there was nothing more doctors could do to save their son, now 5.

The treatments that kept him alive for the past four years were failing, doctors explained, and Alexandros — who goes by Alex — had only a few weeks, or perhaps even days, to live. Alex still wanted to fight the disease.

[...] Alex’s parents wanted to make his remaining time as meaningful as possible. They asked him if there was anything that he still wished to experience. His response: Halloween. Specifically, he wanted to see monsters.

As a toddler, Alex had gone to a haunted house in Niagara Falls, his father said, and he desperately wanted to go back. His doctors cautioned the Hurdakises against traveling, urging them to remain close to home.