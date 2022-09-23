Even When Republicans Try To Be High-Minded, It's All About Revenge

Articles

Friday, 23 September 2022

There are a handful of Republican governors and members of Congress who actually, more or less, want to govern. Invariably, they're people who have stalled in their careers, and who have made peace with the idea that they'll never be president.

The rest of the party's officeholders, even when they're pretending to govern, mostly seek revenge. It's not really governing at all -- it's bread and circuses for their angry base.

We're familiar with Republicans whose goal is extra-spicy revenge: congressional figures like Jim Jordan who want to spend the next two years investigating Hunter Biden and Anthony Fauci (Jordan apparently hopes to be Speaker one day), and, of course, Ron DeSantis, who desperately wants to be president, and whose quest for revenge against the right's enemies seems to occupy all his waking hours, the way searching for food occupies a shark's.

Then there are ambitious Republicans who occasionally appear to be governing. But even then, they're out for revenge.

