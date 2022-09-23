The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

House Republicans Finally Distance Themselves From Crazy-Time Ohio Candidate

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

House Republicans Finally Distance Themselves From Crazy-Time Ohio Candidate

Ohio Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski is a real piece of work. He's deep into the Trump cult. The Trump-backed candidate has even said that he thought every state won by the former President should secede from the United States.

Majewski is a QAnon conspiracy theorist who attended the January 6, 2020, "Stop the Steal" rally. Majewski not only attended the rally, he broke through police barricades at the Capitol, then blamed the police.

Unsurprisingly, those disturbing issues didn't stop the GOP from backing him, and of course, Donald Trump promoted him. What did him in with his party was when it was revealed that he lied when he campaigned on being an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Via Axios:

What's happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew about $1 million in ad reservations for the district, according to a GOP source familiar with its strategy, all but surrendering the seat to Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

Why it matters: Kaptur's redrawn district — which backed Trump by three points in 2020 — once looked like an easy pickup for House Republicans. The GOP is now at risk of squandering another race because Republican primary voters nominated an extreme candidate.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/house-republicans-finally-distance

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version