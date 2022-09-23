House Republicans Finally Distance Themselves From Crazy-Time Ohio Candidate

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 15:17 Hits: 2

Ohio Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski is a real piece of work. He's deep into the Trump cult. The Trump-backed candidate has even said that he thought every state won by the former President should secede from the United States.

Majewski is a QAnon conspiracy theorist who attended the January 6, 2020, "Stop the Steal" rally. Majewski not only attended the rally, he broke through police barricades at the Capitol, then blamed the police.

Unsurprisingly, those disturbing issues didn't stop the GOP from backing him, and of course, Donald Trump promoted him. What did him in with his party was when it was revealed that he lied when he campaigned on being an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Via Axios:

What's happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew about $1 million in ad reservations for the district, according to a GOP source familiar with its strategy, all but surrendering the seat to Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur. Why it matters: Kaptur's redrawn district — which backed Trump by three points in 2020 — once looked like an easy pickup for House Republicans. The GOP is now at risk of squandering another race because Republican primary voters nominated an extreme candidate. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/house-republicans-finally-distance