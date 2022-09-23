Fox Tries To Rewrite Trump's 2017 Charlottesville Comments

Articles

On Thursday's The Five, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld gaslit his audience over Trump's entire Charlottesville episode to claim the media manipulated his disgusting comments to elect Joe Biden into office four years later.

Why now? Well, think about the week Trump just had. Better to make a 2017 "controversy" a thing rather than talk about Trump's horrible week in 2022.

Fox News was running wild over the horrible story of a man allegedly running over an eighteen-year-old in North Dakota because he was an extremist Republican.

Enter the obnoxious Gutfeld, who linked the story of the horrific Unite the Right white nationalist march by Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, torches in hand, screaming 'Jews will not replace us' that resulted in Heather Heyer being murdered in August of 2017.

In Greg's mind, somehow, Google manipulated that story and is doing the same to the North Dakota incident.

