Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 20:38 Hits: 5

Former President Donald Trump suffered a pair of significant legal hits. A federal appeals court let prosecutors review classified material from Mar-a-Lago and New York's attorney general sued him.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/22/1124578230/trump-has-taken-2-big-legal-blows