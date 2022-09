Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 21:18 Hits: 5

The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with a strong bipartisan vote Wednesday. It phases down hydrofluorocarbons and was unusual because most climate measures struggle to get Republican support.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/22/1124590392/the-senate-ratified-a-climate-change-treaty-with-rare-strong-bipartisan-support