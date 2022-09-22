Entitled Son Of Putin's Press Secretary Pranked By Fake Mobilization Call

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 21:43 Hits: 10

Russia's own version of Fortunate Son. Naturally, none of Putin's cronies would ever dream of having their sons sent to fight in Ukraine. It just wouldn't happen.The fake phone call came from a livestream of Popular Politics, a YouTube channel linked to the team of Putin foe Alexei Navalny.

The son of a top Kremlin official revealed in a prank call that he had no intention of being called up for Vladimir Putin’s war mobilisation.

Nikolay Peskov, 32, son of the president’s spin-doctor and war spokesman Dmitry Peskov, believed he was talking to a military call-up officer.

He fell for the phone sting and made clear he would pull strings in the Kremlin so he did not have to obey the mobilisation order.

The call evidently showed that the entitled sons of the Russian political elite do not expect to be sent to the front, unlike hundreds of thousands of other Russians from ordinary backgrounds who will get no exemptions.

The phone call was made by the channel’s presenter Dmitry Nizovstev, who told Peskov junior that he was Major Anton Matrynov, from a Moscow conscription office.

'Hello. Let's not hang up, like last time,' said the pretend officer. 'Why are you calling me...?'

