Ukraine Returns 215 POWs, Including Azovstal Defenders In Prisoner Swap

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 21:43 Hits: 10

An amazing swap, as in total Ukraine returned 215 prisoners of war, 205 Ukrainians and 10 foreigners. The entire leadership of the Azov regiment appears to have survived and were freed, including commander Denys Prokopenko. British national Aidan Aslin, sentenced to death by Russian proxies of Donetsk, also swapped.

Ukrainian medic and songstress Kateryna "Ptashka" Polishchuk aka "Birdie" was also among those released, just days after Russia released an interrogation video of her.

Just an amazing day all around.

Source: Kyiv Independent

According to Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, Ukraine returned 215 prisoners of war, 205 Ukrainians and 10 foreigners, on Sept. 21. They include 108 members of the National Guard's Azov regiment, some of which defended Azovstal, a steel plant that was the Ukrainian military's last stronghold in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, before the city became entirely occupied by Russia. Among the released Ukrainians are 124 officers including top commanders such as lieutenant colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko, Azov deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar, and the commander of the 36th brigade Serhii Volynskyi. According to Yermak, 10 foreigners who fought for Ukraine were also released under the swap. They include foreign soldiers who were illegally sentenced to death by Russia's proxies in the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/ukraine-returns-215-pows-including