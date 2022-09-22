Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Posts House GOP Platform Online

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 12:45 Hits: 4

Via HuffPost:

House Republicans are apparently set to announce a policy platform that criticizes Democrats’ popular prescription drug cost reductions and opens the door to Social Security and Medicare cuts, according to a document that leaked online Wednesday.

You don't say!

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) was supposed to announce the party’s “Commitment to America” on Friday, but instead, a multi-page document bearing that name briefly appeared online Wednesday on McCarthy’s website. Approximately an hour after New York Times reporter Annie Karni tweeted it out, the part of McCarthy’s site with the document was locked down and accessible only with a password.

Huh. Sounds a lot like Newt Gingrich's Contract With (On) America. As pandering as that was, there were actual policies in it -- unlike this. But I guess they have to dumb it down for the ever-shrinking Republican base.

Speaker Pelosi's comms director posted details:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/kevin-mccarthy-accidentally-posts-house