Colbert Brings Out 'Hypocrisy Hippo' For Ted Cruz

Thanks, Stephen Colbert, for bringing out the "hypocrisy hippo" for Ted Cruz. As John Amato pointed out, the White House called out Ted Cruz for praising the "bipartisan victory" of a project for Texas he voted against. Via the Guardian:

A spokesperson for Cruz said the senator “made it possible” – but did not contest that Cruz voted against the $1.5tn spending package which contained the highway project.

With Ben Ray Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, Cruz co-sponsored an amendment adding the Ports to Plains highway project to the spending bill earlier this year.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/ted-cruz-praises-bipartisan-texas-highway

