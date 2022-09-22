Colbert Brings Out 'Hypocrisy Hippo' For Ted Cruz

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 13:12 Hits: 2

Thanks, Stephen Colbert, for bringing out the "hypocrisy hippo" for Ted Cruz. As John Amato pointed out, the White House called out Ted Cruz for praising the "bipartisan victory" of a project for Texas he voted against. Via the Guardian:

A spokesperson for Cruz said the senator “made it possible” – but did not contest that Cruz voted against the $1.5tn spending package which contained the highway project.

With Ben Ray Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, Cruz co-sponsored an amendment adding the Ports to Plains highway project to the spending bill earlier this year.

