GOP AG Nominee Compares Plan B To Fentanyl

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 14:25 Hits: 3

Matt DePerno, the Republican nominee for attorney general in Michigan, said recently that Plan B birth control pills should be treated like fentanyl and be banned "at the border."

In a recording that surfaced on Tuesday, a man asks DePerno how Plan B can be stopped.

"What's Plan B?" DePerno wonders.

"The morning after pill," the man explains. "Can you ban it?"

"You've got to figure out how you ban the pill in the state," DePerno says. "How do you stop it from coming in? You have to stop it at the border. It would be no different than, like, fentanyl."

"It's a state issue," he adds. "The state has to ban it. And it should be banned. It's just an issue of how do you enforce it."

Listen to the clip below.

CAUGHT ON TAPE: GOP Michigan attorney general nominee Matt DePerno says Plan B should be banned.

“You have to stop it at the border. It would be no different than fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/JbqFD4d5I9 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 20, 2022

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/gop-ag-nominee-compares-plan-b-fentanyl