Trump: Presidents Can Declassify Documents ‘By Thinking About It’

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News's Sean Hannity for a wide-ranging interview that he probably shouldn't have done. And what really gets to me is that people voted for this babbling idiot. Trump is in deep sh*t on a number of issues, including his handling of top-secret documents that he stashed at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

"There doesn't have to be a process, as I understand it," Trump told Hannity. "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'It's declassified.' Even by thinking about it."

"You're sending it to Mar-a-Lago, or to wherever you're sending it, and there doesn't have to be a process," Trump said. "There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be. You're the president; you make that decision. So, when you send it, it's declassified. I declassified everything."

"Wherever you're sending it" seems to be a tell. Lumpy tells on himself a lot.

Unsurprisingly, Trump brought up Hillary Clinton:

"There's also a lot of speculation because of what they did ... were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted but are around someplace," Trump added.

