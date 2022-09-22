Lara Trump Counters With Stupid Attack On Tish James

Articles

On Fox News' Fox and Friends, Eric Trump's wife ranted like a crazy person against Letitia James.

That much we could have predicted. Of course, Trumpworld is going to try to use Fox News to spin a 200-plus page civil suit that includes reporting crimes related to 23 separate properties.

But Lara Trump's "spin" exceeded expectations. Appearing on the screen of her employer Fox News, she insanely claimed that investigating her husband's charity may have killed children at St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.

Speaking to Brian Kilmeade, Lara became unhinged and lied.

"My husband [Eric Trump] started a charity to raise money for kids at Saint Jude Children’s Hospital when he was 22 years old. He raised $30 million for the kids at Saint Jude, and Letitia James has such vitriol and hatred with the last name Trump she decided to investigate my husband’s charity despite the fact that it had one of the lowest expense ratios of any private charity in America.”

Letitia James wasn't the AG at the time, Lara.

Stop lying.

“And unfortunately, guess who was hurt by that? It wasn’t my husband. It’s the kids of Saint Jude,” she continued. “Who knows how many kids have died unnecessarily thanks to her investigation and just vitriol and hatred for anyone with the last name Trump?”

