WATCH: Russian Men Who Came To Protest Protesters Are Forced Into Army

It really doesn't get much more absurd than this. Three men who came to jeer protesters for Putin's forced mobilization were themselves scooped up by the police. True patriots to the end, they were dragged away kicking and screaming, of course.

Source: Newsweek

Russia has reportedly warned that those who protest Vladimir Putin's decision to call up reservists to fight in Ukraine will be drafted into the military.

Protests are planned to take place across the country on Wednesday evening, opposing Putin's decree to partially mobilize Russia's armed forces.

Russian media outlets have warned that anyone taking part in "illegal rallies" will be subject to military conscription, according to Samuel Ramani, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies.

Top Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov shared a post on Telegram outlining the measures.

