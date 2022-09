Articles

Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange.

(Image credit: Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily, left; and Lois "Bunny" Drueke/Dianna Shaw/AP)

