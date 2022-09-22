Semper Supra

Articles

Try to contain your excitement but the official song of the United States Space Force is here, and yes, it's as godawful as you had imagined:

The moment you've all been waiting for: The Space Force has unveiled its official song pic.twitter.com/v6CG3I4sYD — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) September 20, 2022

It's just way too militaristic. I was seriously hoping to have something more like the theme music from Star Trek. I mean, stick with a theme! They stole the symbol, might as well go all the way and steal the music too, amirite? It's only logical.

But if that wasn't enough for you, here is a behind-the-scenes video of how they came up with this song:

The Space Force also released a behind-the-music video pic.twitter.com/rcH7Ca5xKa — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) September 20, 2022

I can't help but think that there was a lot of watching the movie series Starship Troopers involved too.

