Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

President Biden addresses the U.N. General Assembly with Russia's war in Ukraine — and the impact on world food supplies — in sharp focus.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/21/1124218242/ukraine-and-russia-will-be-in-focus-as-biden-speaks-to-u-n-general-assembly