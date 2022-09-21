Iran Explodes In Protest After Woman Killed By Morality Police

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 14:04 Hits: 5

We haven't seen anything like this in Iran since the Green Movement, or the Persian Spring of 2009 when mass protests began.

Source: The Guardian

A 22-year-old woman has died in an Iranian hospital days after being detained by the regime’s morality police for allegedly not complying with the country’s hijab regulations.

Mahsa Amini was travelling with her family from Iran’s western province of Kurdistan to the capital, Tehran, to visit relatives when she was reportedly arrested for failing to meet the country’s strict rules on women’s dress.

Witnesses reported that Amini was beaten in the police van, an allegation the police deny.

The news comes weeks after Iran’s hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, ordered a crackdown on women’s rights and called for stricter enforcement of the country’s mandatory dress code, which has required all women to wear the hijab head-covering since the 1979 Islamic revolution.