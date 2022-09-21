The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why The Food Prices Are Too Damn High

While factors like the Ukraine war and climate change help drive up food prices, let's take a lot at some of the other factors -- like record corporate profits. Via Forbes:

There are policy measures that may ease the pain. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act, introduced by Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), would tackle supply side price hikes and recommend the use of price controls to limit price increases in key goods and services. Price controls during WW2 kept profits in check while strengthening consumer spending power. Windfall profit taxes and expanded unionization could redistribute the gains more equitably. The USDA has rolled out compelling programs to develop regionally distributed food supply chains. The FTC has stepped up antitrust scrutiny, alongside Congressional hearings investigating grocery consolidation. And worker representation on corporate boards could bring some balance to corporate governance above and beyond timid ESG measures.

Despite monetary policy having no sway over food prices, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes may plunge the economy into a growth recession, punishing working people who carried the nation through the pandemic. What we need instead is to rein in the corporate capitalism strip-mining a food system in crisis.

