The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tudor Dixon Offers To Send Reporter Some Porn

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Tudor Dixon Offers To Send Reporter Some Porn

Whilst giving a speech on school safety, Michigan's gubernatorial candidate had an interesting exchange with a reporter on the subject of pornography. Dixon made this comment:

“We will ban school personnel from talking to young kids about sex and gender behind their parents backs. Leadership is being unafraid to say that if an adult is caught showing pornographic materials to young children and talking to them about sex in school without their parents’ consent, that adult will be prosecuted just as they would currently if they did that at a bus stop.

...whereupon she was asked what she meant by "pornographic."

As Dixon addressed reporters, a woman asked, “Can you define what pornographic means for you in terms of books in K-12 schools?”

Dixon responded, “Do you need me to define pornographic?”

The Michigan conservative then offered one descriptive example of pornography.

“So, there’s two naked people and they are acting out a sexual act – multiple different sexual acts,” Dixon said. “Do you want me to send you some so you can see them?”

After the reporter replied she was open to receiving examples of pornography in books, Dixon said, “That would be fine.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/tudor-dixon-offers-send-reporter-some-porn

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version