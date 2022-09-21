Trump, Adult Children, Sued For $250 Million For Massive Business Fraud

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022

New York's attorney general isn't just suing former President Donald Trump but also his three adult children, calling them out for business fraud. James said that Trump and his adult children (not Tiffany!) flagrantly manipulated property valuations to deceive lenders, insurance brokers, and tax authorities into offering better rates for bank loans and insurance policies and to reduce their tax liability.

In the lawsuit, James alleges the fraud touched all aspects of the Trump business, including its properties and golf courses.

Via CNN:

"These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization -- including by Mr. Trump himself," the lawsuit states. James said she believes state and criminal laws may have been violated and referred the matter to the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service. read more

