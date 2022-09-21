The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Flynn's Insane Rant: Globalists Trying To Put Robotics In Us

Former Trump advisor and QAnon grifter Michael Flynn made the outrageous claim that some deep state globalist cabal is trying to turn people into cyborgs by putting components of robotics into our bodies.

Flynn was the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency for two years until President Obama realized he was crazy and fired him.

So of course, Trump hired him as his National Security Advisor. That is until he was fired mere weeks later and eventually found guilty by the FBI.

Speaking at Reawaken America, the QAnon Christian nationalist conference, Flynn said these words.

"They are trying to change the essence of our DNA, and there are people working on this. Yuval Noah Harari, which is just not going to work," he said.

