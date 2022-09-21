Flynn's Insane Rant: Globalists Trying To Put Robotics In Us

Articles

Former Trump advisor and QAnon grifter Michael Flynn made the outrageous claim that some deep state globalist cabal is trying to turn people into cyborgs by putting components of robotics into our bodies.

Flynn was the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency for two years until President Obama realized he was crazy and fired him.

So of course, Trump hired him as his National Security Advisor. That is until he was fired mere weeks later and eventually found guilty by the FBI.

Michael Flynn says the globalists are trying to figure out how to alter our DNA with covid shots to control us, but that will fail so they will then turn us into cyborgs by “putting components of robotics into us.” pic.twitter.com/qIkMxHYYKR — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) September 21, 2022

Speaking at Reawaken America, the QAnon Christian nationalist conference, Flynn said these words.

"They are trying to change the essence of our DNA, and there are people working on this. Yuval Noah Harari, which is just not going to work," he said.

